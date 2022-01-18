SUNY Oneonta’s Battistoni named Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year
The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced that SUNY Oneonta’s Tristan Battistoni was selected as the Scholar Athlete of the Year in men’s soccer.
“Tristan is a clear example of the Division III student athlete,” said men’s soccer coach Iain Byrne in a Tuesday media release. “He is a leader on and off the pitch and in our department and on campus.”
As a Business Economics major with a concentration in marketing, Battistoni is a leader for the men’s soccer program on and off the pitch. He served as a Co-Captain for a third season for the Red Dragons in 2021 and was a starting player for Oneonta.
This past fall, Battistoni started all 17 games for the Red Dragons, anchoring a defensive unit that held opponents to less than one goal per game. Battistoni also contributed on the offensive end scoring three goals and adding one assist.
Battistoni’s on-field performance this past fall earned him a spot on the SUNYAC All-Conference first team player. He was also named the overall Defensive Player of the Year as well as First Team All-Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches.
Academically, Battistoni has earned Provost and Dean’s List status during every semester at Oneonta. Last April, he was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society. He previously was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa in December of 2020. He also was the recipient of the Susan Sutton Smith Award for Academic Excellence in March of this year.
In December, Battistoni was selected by CoSIDA as an Academic All-American.
Battistoni was named to the Div. III national second team after earning Academic All-District 3 first team honors for a third time earlier in the fall.
Proof of vaccination or negative test needed for wrestling, boys hoops championships
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced it will be subject to the New York State Department of Health guidance for large-scale indoor events for the state Wrestling Individual Championships and the Boys Basketball Championships.
For these events, all attendees ages 5 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test upon entry into the venue. In accordance with NYSDOH, the guidance is “in effect for large-scale indoor events of 5,000 attendees or greater.”
Annually, NYSPHSAA sees over 5,000 spectators, coaches, athletes, volunteers, committee members and staff attend the Wrestling Individual Championships and the Boys Basketball Championships each day they are held. The Association anticipates easily exceeding 5,000 attendees each day of each event again this year and therefore will be subject to the guidance.
Per NYSDOH guidance, all attendees ages five and older (including coaches and athletes) at the Wrestling Championships, held on Feb. 25-26 at MVP Arena in Albany, and the Boys Basketball Championships, held on March 18-20 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, will be required to show proof of full vaccination at the turnstiles of each venue or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event.
The NYSPHSAA is working with both venues in an effort to offer on-site testing and additional details will be made available when finalized.
