SUNY Oneonta quartet earns All-Region track & field honors
Four SUNY Oneonta track and field athletes received All-Niagara Region honors for the 2022 indoor track season: senior Norberto Cervantes and sophomores Aidan Kelly, Richard Mangogna, and Isabella Fabrizio.
To earn All-Region honors, an individual must be one of the top five performers in an event or be a member of a relay foursome that is in the top three.
Cervantes is receiving All-Region honors for the third time. He placed second overall in the weight throw with a toss of 57-06.5.
Mangogna and Kelly each earned their honors in the Heptathlon, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Fabrizio finished third in the region in the shot put with a school-record mark of 43-03.25.
Middleburgh to host Rotary Sloughter Regatta and Triathlon
The Middleburgh Rotary Club is sponsoring the Sloughter Canoe/Kayak Regatta and Triathlon on Saturday, April 23 on the Schoharie Creek.
Canoers and kayakers will paddle six miles down the Schoharie Creek, part of the Schoharie County Bald Eagle Trail. The Regatta begins at 11 a.m., a the Breakabeen Parking Area on Route 30, south of the Village of Middleburgh. The Ironman individual event and Triathlon team event begin at 10 a.m. at Timothy Murphy Park with a 12-mile bike leg, followed by a six-mile run, and end with a six-mile paddle down the Schoharie.
Registration must be done in advance and can be completed at www.runsignup.com/Race/NY/Middleburgh/MiddleburghRotarySloughterRegatta.
For any questions, email middleburghsloughter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.