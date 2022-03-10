Hartwick rallies to defeat SUNY Oneonta 11-9 in men’s lacrosse
The Hartwick men’s lacrosse team scored six unanswered goals to defeat their cross-street rivals from SUNY Oneonta 11-9 on Thursday.
After the Red Dragons led 9-5 in the third quarter, the Hawks scored twice in the final six minutes of the period to cut the lead to 9-7, then reeled off four more goals in the fourth to secure the victory.
Kainen Francis-Thompson, Dylan Ferguson, and Pete Conley each scored twice for Hartwick, with James Schneier, Tyler Coleman, Cooper Francis, Garrett Frost, and Matthew Locasto all finding the back of the net as well.
Francis-Thompson and Ferguson each finished with five points.
For SUNY Oneonta, Kieran Rowley scored three goals, Luke Maslin and David Guest each scored twice, and Connor Gallagher and Dean Cannon both scored once.
SUNY Oneonta to host single, multi-day basketball camps
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting both single-day and multi-day basketball camps.
The Coaches Express Basketball Clinic will be held on Sunday, May 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. This clinic will be available for players ages 15-18 who are looking to grow their games.
Players will receive instruction, tactical discussion, leadership skills, and connections from Division III coaches.
The cost of the clinic is $55 per athlete. Camp registration is at 11:30 a.m.
The Women’s Basketball Camp will run from Sunday, July 31 to Wednesday, Aug. 3 for female players ages 10-18.
Camp counselors will include present team members. The camp is designed to develop basic fundamentals of the game. Daily activities include: one-on-one and three-on-three instruction; fundamental stations; and games. Camp Registration begins Sunday evening at 5 p.m. Camp begins Sunday at 6:30 p.m., and ends Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The cost is $305 for residents, $265 for commuters. Groups of five or more from the same school may deduct $15 from the full price of the camp, provided all team members register together.
A $35 non-refundable deposit is required with the application and is deducted from the cost of the camp. Registration form, health form, payment and emergency contact information form are required to attend camp. They can be found at www.oneontaathletics.com.
For more information about either camp, contact Daphne Thompson at (607) 436-2360 or Daphne.Thompson@oneonta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.