Cooperstown trio earns postseason honors for winter season
A trio of Cooperstown athletes received postseason accolades for the 2021-22 winter season.
In boys basketball, Hawkeyes sophomore Charlie Lambert was named to the Center State Conference Division 3 All-Star Team. Junior P.J. Kiuber, meanwhile, received an Honorable Mention.
In girls volleyball, junior Braeden Victory earned a spot on the Section III Class C All-Star team.
Registration open for Youth for Christ Joker run/walk event
The 7th Annual Youth for Christ Joker 3.6 mile run/1.1 mile walk will be held on Saturday, April 2 in Unadilla.
This fundraising event helps to support the YFC’s Teen Center in Unadilla. The event begins at 10:30 a.m., and will start and end at 16 Watson Street in Unadilla.
T-shirts will be given out to the first 75 people to pay and register. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place finishers in both the male and female categories. There will also be a prize for the fastest overall male and female winners.
The registration fee before Friday, March 18 is $25 for the run and $20 for the walk (registration is free for children 10 and under for the walk). Registration for the day of the race or after March 18 is $30 for the run and $25 for the walk.
All ages are welcome and costumes are encouraged. Call (607) 432-0594, email cnyyfco@cnyyfc.org or visit www.cnyyfc.org/events for a registration form. Online registration can be completed at www.raceentrey.com/races/joker-runwalk/2022/register.
