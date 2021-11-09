Deposit’s Raymond earns All-SUNYAC field hockey honors for SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Oneonta senior Emily Raymond was named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference Field Hockey All-Conference Second Team.
The Deposit native is a repeat selection on the Second Team after earning the same honor after the 2019 season. Raymond started all 16 games for the Red Dragons and was tied for third on the team in scoring with five points on two goals and one assist.
DEC honors veterans with annual free fishing day
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that New York State will honor veterans with the sixth and final free fishing day of 2021, on Thursday, Nov. 11.
New York’s Free Fishing Days encourage more people to get outdoors each season to enjoy the state’s world-class fishing opportunities.
“We thank all of New York’s veterans for their service to our county and hope that the upcoming free fishing day provides an opportunity to spend time with family and friends or even the chance to introduce someone new to the sport,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a Tuesday media release. “This year, anglers can expect expanded fishing opportunities throughout the State thanks to our recently implemented Trout Stream Management Plan and take advantage of a catch-and-release trout season on inland trout streams.”
New this year, the DEC is increasing fishing opportunities for anglers with the State’s new catch-and-release trout stream season. The new season, which began on Oct. 16 and runs through March 31, expands opportunities for anglers so they can enjoy New York’s trout stream fishing resources year-round.
Anglers are required to use only artificial lures and immediately release trout they catch. The catch-and-release season applies to trout streams only. Anglers should consult the DEC’s regulations guide for regulations associated with lakes and ponds that harbor trout before fishing.
Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during Free Fishing Days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. When not participating in Free Fishing Days, anyone 16 years of age or older must have a current State fishing license to fish in New York. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
More information on purchasing a fishing license be found on the DEC’s website.
