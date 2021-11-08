SUCO men’s soccer team receives at-large berth to NCAA Tournament
The SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team received an at-large berth into the 2021 NCAA Division III tournament. The Red Dragons will be traveling to Franklin and Marshall in Lancaster, Pa. to face Middlebury in the first round on Saturday.
Oneonta (10-3-3) is making its ninth appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament since becoming eligible for the tournament in 2008 after rejoining D3 in 2006. The Red Dragons previously qualified for the national tournament four times, three of them in the Division I tournament (1973-75).
Morrison nets hole-in-one at Oneonta Country Club
Oneonta native Deborah Morrison aced the par 3 seventh hole at Oneonta Country Club on Sunday. Morrison used a 5 hybrid on the shot. The shot was witnessed by Tracy Ranieri and Andrea Mattocks.
