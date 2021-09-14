Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.