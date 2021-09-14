O’Briens take top honors at Hoag Memorial bass tourney
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Justin Robert Hoag Memorial tournament on Sunday at Canadarago Lake.
Finishing in first place was the team of Jim and Jimmy O’Brien, who collected a five-fish limit of 14.84 pounds.
Coming in second were Brian Raehm and Scott Hrdlicka with a total weight of 12.89 pounds. Third place went to John Irons and Bill Smith with a limit of 12.75 pounds. Rounding out the top four were David and Dean Raymond with a total of 12.48 pounds.
The lunker of the day went to Vic VanSteenburg who caught a 19-inch largemouth weighing 4.27 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day was caught by Bob Luther, whose fish measured 19 inches in length and 3.54 pounds in weight.
The next SBA event will be the Stephen Gruver Fall Brawl at Cross Lake on Sunday, Sept. 26. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will begin at the Cross Lake Marina.
Elsewhere, the Anglers of the Year race is coming down to the wire with two points tournaments left, with Jim and Jimmy O’Brien battling with Matt and Rich Ford for the top spot.
OHS grad Shultz earns SUNYAC Player of the Week honors for Cortland
SUNY Cortland freshman forward and Oneonta High grad Matt Shultz was named the PrestoSports State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 12.
Shultz was named the Offensive MVP of the Rutgers-Camden Cialella Soccer Classic after leading the Red Dragons to the tournament title. He was involved in all four Red Dragon goals in a 4-1 victory over the host school in the title game, scoring three goals and adding an assist as Cortland handed the Scarlet Raptors their first loss of the season.
Cortland (3-1-1) was ranked 24th nationally in Division III in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
