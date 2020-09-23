Hubbard duo wins SBA event
David Hubbard and Kim Hubbard combined for a five-fish limit of 12.73 pounds to win the Susquehanna Bass Association's Justin Robert Hoag Memorial Bass Tournament on Canadarago Lake.
Kyle Patrick and Jim O'Brien took second with a total of 11.12 pounds.
Matt Ford and Rich Ford too third at 8.01 pounds, while John Irons and Bill Smith were fourth at 6.66 pounds.
Irons caught the event's biggest fish, a largemouth bass measuring 20 inches and weighing 4.65 pounds.
R. J. Platt caught the largest smallmouth bass, which measured 19 inches and weighed 2.97 pounds.
The SBA will return Sept. 27 with the Stephen Gruver CPA Fall Brawl on Cross Lake.
Gov. Cuomo announces free fishing day
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, Sept. 21, that New York residents can fish for free on Saturday, Sept. 26, which is National Hunting and Fishing Day.
On free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents may fish for free without a fishing license.
When not participating in free fishing days, anyone 16 years of age and older must have a current state fishing license to fish in New York. More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC's website.
The final free fishing day for 2020 will take place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.