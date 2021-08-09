O’Briens take top prize at bass tournament at Cayuga Lake
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the New York Central Mutual Insurance Summer Challenge Bass Tournament at Cayuga Lake on Sunday.
The father-son team of Jim and Jimmy O’Brien took first place with a five-fish limit weighing in at 18.17 pounds.
Coming in second was the team of Bo and Tom DeMarco with a limit of 17.88 pounds. Third place went to Matt and Rich Ford with a weight of 11.54 pounds. Rounding out the top four was Bill Smith at 11.52 pounds.
Lynn Baciuska reeled in the lunker of the day, snagging a 19-inch largemouth bass weighing 4.82 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Matt Ford, with his catch weighing 3.26 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the Bruce Hall Memorial Tournament at Otisco Lake on Sunday, Aug. 15. The event will take place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will launch at the Otisco Lake Campgrounds.
There will be a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Hodges Pond in Neahwa Park in Oneonta. Registration will be from 3 to 4 p.m. and the fishing will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. There will be refreshments and prizes.
