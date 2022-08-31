Delosh, Smith win summer shootout bass fishing tournament
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Stephen Gruver Late Summer Shootout Bass Tournament on Sunday at Cross Lake.
Taking first place was the team of Austin Delosh and Drew Smith. The duo had a five-fish limit that tipped the scales at 15.84 pounds.
Second place went to the team of Justin and Dylan Koranka, who had a limit that weighed 15.14 pounds. Justin Koranka caught the lunker of the day, landing a largemouth that measured 19.5 inches and weighed 4.62 pounds.
Coming in third place was the team of Frank Microni and Steve Llewellyn with a five-fish limit weighing 14.48 pounds. Microni caught the big smallmouth of the day, an 18-inch fish that weighed 3.40 pounds.
Matt Ford and Matt Alger finished in fourth with a limit weighing 14.21 pounds.
The SBA’s next event will be the In Memory of Justin Robert Hoag held on Canadarago Lake on Sept. 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
