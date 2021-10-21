Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.