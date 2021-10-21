Fall gun show to be held in Oneonta
Mid-State Arms Collectors Inc. will be sponsoring a gun show on Sunday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quality Inn on state Route 23, in Southside Oneonta.
More than 60 dealers are expected to participate with arms and military relics from pre-Revolutionary War times to the present. Items may be bought, sold, or traded.
Old guns and swords are especially sought and may be brought to the show.
All federal and state firearms laws will be observed. The event has an admission fee of $3 per person.
