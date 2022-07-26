Greens set new record at Kurkowski mid-summer bass tournament
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Kevin Kurkowski Mid-Summer Open bass tournament on Sunday at Onondaga Lake.
The duo of Allan and Peter Green set a new club record for the heaviest five-fish limit in the club’s 35-year history with a haul of 23.08 pounds.
Coming in second place was the team of Justin Dylon Koranka with a limit totaling 21.47 pounds.
Third place went to the team of David and Dean Raymond with a total haul of 21.04 pounds.
Coming in fourth place was the team of Bo and Tom DeMarco with a limit also weighing in at 21.04 pounds, but the Raymonds had a larger individual catch of 5.07 pounds to break the tie.
The lunker of the day went to Bill Beadle with a 20.5-inch largemouth weighing 5.70 pounds. This represents the biggest individual catch of the year to date.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Lou Falvo with a catch of 19.5 inches and 4.03 pounds.
The SBA’s next event will be the McNeil Jewelers Summer Brawl on Sunday, Aug. 7 on Oneida Lake from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta to host end of summer baseball clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its end of summer baseball recruiting clinic on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high school freshman-seniors who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include both skill work and game play.
Check-in will take place from 8-9 a.m., with the clinic running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Baseball
108 Ravine Parkway
C/o Ben Grimm
102 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on the day of the clinic.
No metal spikes are allowed. Players are asked to wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
