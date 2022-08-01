Stamford Golf Course hosts Queen of the Catskills Tournament
Stamford Golf Course was the site of the 17th Annual Queen of the Catskills Women’s Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 23.
The top finishers in the first flight were: Kendall Darling and Shannon Sprague (first place, gross); Janet Marnane and Nicole Hitchcock (second place, gross), Deb Langevin and Pat VanDeusen (third place, gross); Valeria Scuadroni and Betsy Baker (first place, net); Marina Tompkins and Peggy O’Neil (second place, net); Anna Blish and Elaine O’Mara Hulbert (third place, net).
In the second flight: Cyndi Lawrence and Jane Ware (first place, gross); Andrea Cammer and Colleen Martin (second place, gross); Dottie Ward and Teresa Pratt (third place, gross); Sally Gray and Joyce Lynk (first place, net); Laurie VanDeusen and Jodie Bender (second place, net); Kacie Button and Taylor Mason (third place, net).
In the third flight: Nancy VanDeusen and Janet Williams (first place, gross); Pat Warnock and Sandy Kutkiewicz (second place, gross); Cheryl Thomas and Paula Herdman (third place, gross); Leslie Gavette and Nancy Hein (first place, net); Barb Scherer and Pam Stock (second place, net); Joyce Lamb (third place, net).
