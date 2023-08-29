Patrick, McGibney win Kurkowski bass fishing event
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Kevin Kurkowski Summer Challenge last Sunday on Cross Lake.
Taking the top honors was the team of Kyle Patrick and Kevin McGibney who landed a five-fish limit of 22.12 pounds.
Matt Ford and Matt Alger came in second place with a limit weighing 17.74 pounds. Third place went to the duo of Dave Hubbard and Lou Falvo, whose limit weighed in at 16.93 pounds. Rounding out the top four were Mike Wiggins and Dana Camenga with a limit of 15.04 pounds.
The lunker of the tournament was caught by Patrick, whose largemouth bass weighed 20.5 inches and measured 5.61 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Steve Llewellyn with a catch of 19.5 inches and 3.94 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the Justin Robert Hoag Memorial Sunday, Sept. 10 at Canadarago Lake from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
