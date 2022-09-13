Sidney Students Against Destructive Decisions to host 4th annual 5K/10K race
The Sidney Warriors and SSADD (Sidney Students Against Destructive Decisions) will be hosting its 4th annual 5K walk/run and 10K run on Sunday, Oct. 16.
All proceeds will go to the Sidney Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Catholic Charities.
The races will start and end at Sidney High School at 1 p.m. and will be professionally timed for competitive runners. Runners competing in the 10K will run the same course twice.
After the race there will be awards based on age group, food and beverages, and live music. There will also be a half-mile color run to follow after the race starting at 2:30.
Performance T-Shirts will be made and distributed at the start of the race. The cost per shirt will be $20. By purchasing a shirt you will be already registered for both runs. You do not have to purchase one in order to participate in the race.
For more information, contact Jon Yurka at jyurka@sidneycsd.org.
Susquehanna SPCA golf event to honor Robert Schlather
The seventh annual golf outing to benefit the Susquehanna Society for the Preservation of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will be held from Friday Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Otsego Golf Club. This year, the event has been renamed in honor of the late Robert B. Schlather, an avid golfer and long-time champion of the SQSPCA.
“In recognition of his contributions to the SQSPCA, we are proud to announce the Robert B. Schlather SQSPCA Golf Weekend,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in a Tuesday media release. “This three-day event has been renamed moving forward in honor of Bob and his commitment to our mission.”
Anyone teeing off at the Otsego Golf Club during the weekend can participate simply by mentioning that they are playing in support of the SQSPCA. A $60 per person admission charge will cover greens fees, cart, a thank you gift, and a hot dog at the end of play. A percentage of each fee will be donated to the shelter.
Registration is currently underway. Those interested can call the Otsego Golf Club at (607) 547-9290 to reserve a tee time. The SQSPCA Golf Weekend must be mentioned in order to secure the $60 fee.
Potential sponsors for the event can call (607) 547-8111 ext. 115 for more details.
