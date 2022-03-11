Local duo shine at Division III Track & Field Championships
A pair of local athletes representing Ithaca College had outstanding performances at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday.
Delhi graduate Logan Bruce finished second overall in the pentathlon for the Bombers. Her 3,662 points were behind only Hannah Zenkovich of Wisconsin-La Crosse, who took home the national title with 3,744 points.
Elsewhere, Sidney graduate Ari Bernard finished 17th overall in the weight throw with a toss of 51-03.5.
SUNY Oneonta women roll past Farmingdale in lacrosse 17-7
The SUNY Oneonta women's lacrosse team recorded its first win of the season, defeating Farmingdale 17-7 on Friday.
Oneonta raced out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Red Dragons had five players score multiple goals, including three hat tricks from Tessa Hughes, Rachel Morris, and Lauren Mancini.
Miranda Murray and Megan Foiles each had two goals, while Lauren Sullivan, Cassidy Moore, Marissa Evans, and Kelly McCloe rounded out the scoring.
Courtney Gallagher, Jennifer Tumino, and Taryn Kain combined to make seven saves in net.
The Red Dragons return to action on Wednesday at Hamilton at 3 p.m.
