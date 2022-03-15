SUNY Oneonta softball earns sweep on second day of Florida trip
The SUNY Oneonta softball team swept a pair of games on Tuesday on day two of its Florida trip.
The Red Dragons pulled off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory versus Kenyon College in game one and then easily defeated SUNY Canton 12-0 in five innings in game two.
After trailing 2-1 entering the seventh inning in game one, Gianna Cancelleri tied things up with an RBI double. Sara Cartier then scored the go-ahead run on a Kenyon throwing error.
Lauren Weber earned the victory after working four innings out of the bullpen.
In the second game, Cancelleri drove in three runs on a 2-for-3 day at the plate while Sophia Mangone went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Marissa Dinoisio was the winning pitcher as she struck out four in four innings.
Oneonta is off on Wednesday before returning to action on Thursday with games against Skidmore and Nazareth.
BASEBALL
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team was swept in a two-game series against Maryville College.
The Scots from Tennessee took game one 17-4 on Monday and game two 14-0 on Tuesday.
Patrick McGee hit a two-run home run in the first game and Benjamin Curcio added an RBI single.
Oneonta committed seven errors in the two games. The Red Dragons are now 3-5 on the year.
Walton wrestling club competes in state championships
The Club Anarchy Wrestlers from Walton were in action on Saturday and Sunday in the NYWAY State Championships at Nassau Community College in Garden City.
Five wrestlers from the club earned state titles: Max Robinson, Kenyon Davidson, Kiki Davidson, Jaxon Backus, and Dakota Benson.
Finishing in second were Aiden Branigan and Trystan Haywood. LJ Gregory placed third, Landon Salimbangon was fourth, and Knox Champlin and Mitchell Johnson both placed fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.