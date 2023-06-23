Richfield Springs to host bass fishing tourney on Canadarago Lake
The Richfield Springs Community Center’s annual bass fishing tournament will be held Saturday, July 15 rain or shine at Canadarago Lake Boat Launch at 135 Dennison Road.
Registration will be from 5:30-7 a.m., with fishing taking place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh-in will be at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free lunch.
The fee is $25 per person and $15 for those age 12 and under. Cash prizes will total $1,000 plus 10% of the registration fees and will go to the top three boats (by total bag weight) and heaviest lunker. There is a three-bass limit per boat.
There will also be 50/50 and beer basket raffles and door prizes.
The event is being held in cooperation with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation-Central Region.
For more information, contact tournament coordinator Bill Kosina at (315) 749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org.
Community center to sponsor annual Sundae Run and Walk
The Richfield Springs Community Center is accepting registrations for its 21st annual Sundae Run and Walk scheduled for Sunday, July 16.
The event will take place at the Richfield Springs Veterans Club Pavilion at 13 Lake St and is sanctioned by the Route 20 Road Challenge.
According to a media release, categories include a 5K, 10K, and 2 mile walk. Race time is 8 a.m.
Race and preregistration information is available online at
www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org by clicking on the “Fundraiser” tab or at www.runsignup.com/RSCC.
Participants may also register from 7 to 8 a.m. race day.
Contact event coordinator Bill Kosina at (315) 749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.