STAC announces 2023 spring all-star selections
The Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) announced its spring sports all-star teams for the 2023 season with numerous Oneonta athletes earning accolades.
The tennis duo of Tyler and Jayden Zakala was named to the Central/East All-Conference team for doubles. Ryan VanValkenburg was an All-East Division pick for singles while Isaac Wood and Simmone Segal earned All-Division honors for doubles.
Earning All-East Division honors in boys track & field were Keyon Ziaie (800 meters), Logan Temming (pole vault), Brandon Gardner (steeplechase) and the relay teams of Nick Kahl, Jackson Forbes, James Erickson and Finlay Oliver (1600) and Ziaie, Colin Fletcher-Foster, Forbes, Gabe Rissberger and Oliver (3200).
Earning All-East Division honors for girls track & field were Claire Seguin (200), Selene Wellman (400), Anya Sloth (800), Clare Churchill (3000), Jaylen Privitera (400 hurdles), Sasha Sloth (pole vault) and the relay teams of Natalie Wilde, Wellman, Keiyra Morton, Seguin and Jordan Forbes (400) and Wilde, Morton, Kaylen Turley, Wellman, Privitera and Anya Sloth (1600).
Oneonta’s All-STAC selections in baseball and softball can be found in the June 1 and June 13 editions of the Daily Star, respectively.
Susquehanna Bass Association opens 2023 season
The Susquehanna Bass Association opened its 10-tournament 2023 schedule Sunday, June 18 with the Gozigian, Washburn & Clinton Law Office summer opener on Otsego Lake.
Dylan Harter and Alex Quayle were the winners of a 32-boat field with a five-fish limit of 15.97 pounds.
Bryce and Rich Fowler came in second place with a five-fish total weighing 15.60 pounds. Bill Smith and John Irons placed third with a total of 15.26 pounds.
Rounding out the top four were David and Dean Raymond who caught a five-fish limit of 15.11 pounds.
The lunker of the tournament went to Jimmy O’Brian who caught a largemouth bass measuring 20.5 inches in length and 4.48 pounds in weight.
Bryce Fowler landed the top smallmouth with a catch of 20 inches and 4.06 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the In Memory of Joe Kosina tournament Sunday, June 25 on Canadarago Lake from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information contact Vic VanSteenburg at (607) 432-5262 or visit susquehannabass.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.