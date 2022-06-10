Oneonta hands out annual Varsity O awards
Oneonta High School hosted its 76th annual Varsity O awards ceremony on Thursday to honor its student-athletes for the 2021-22 year.
The Anthony C. Drago Award winners were DJ Turley, Carter Neer, Tim Ghiorse, and Liam Blair. Gabi Raggozine was named the Service & Athletics winner. Emily Zeh received the Herb Burchell Award. Seamus Catellan and Emma Peeters were the recipients of the Carl J. Delberta Award. The 6th Ward Athletic Club Athletes of the Year were Maddy Hansen and Stephen Baker.
Pickleball Tournament to be held in Neahwa Park
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Oneonta Family YMCA, is hosting the 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, June 11 at 8 a.m., in Neahwa Park in Oneonta. The rain date is June 12.
The tournament was developed to introduce people to the game of pickleball and highlight Neahwa Park’s facilities that include eight courts.
The cost is $25 per team of two people. There are four divisions of competition: men, women, mixed, and open, as well as brackets for levels of play. Everyone is guaranteed three games, and swag bags are included. Players must be 18 or older.
Those interested can register a team at otsegocc.com and click on the upcoming event ‘Pickleball’. For any questions, contact Kathryn Dailey at Kathryn@otsegocc.com or (607) 432-4500 ext. 2.
Oneonta Little League to attend Yankees’ Old Timers Day game
The Oneonta Little League is organizing its annual trip to the New York Yankees’ Old Timers Day game on Saturday, July 30.
The tickets will be in section 207 and cost $125 apiece. This includes charter bus transportation, snacks, and drinks plus the game ticket. Bus stops are scheduled for Oneonta and Sidney.
Contact Terry Zimmer at tzimmer2@stny.rr.com or (607) 221-4795 for more information.
Referees sought for high school soccer
Those interested in refereeing high school soccer can participate in classes beginning the evening of Tuesday, July 12. For more information, contact Rick Shaw at either (607) 437-5364 or healthandsafety69@yahoo.com.
