Ford, Ellis win Susquehanna Bass Association event at Cayuga Lake
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the N.Y.C.M. Insurance Summer Challenge on Sunday at Cayuga Lake.
Coming in first place was the duo of Matt Ford and Mike Ellis, who topped the 19-boat field with an impressive five-fish limit of 22.83 pounds. Ford’s two lunkers weighing more than six pounds each helped with the winning tally. Ford had the lunker of the tournament with a 21.5-inch largemouth weighing 6.45 pounds.
Second place went to the team of Rob and Luke DeMott, who had a five-fish limit of 18.26 pounds.
Coming in third place was the team of Lou Falvo and Matt Alger. Their final tally registered at 18.23 pounds.
Rounding out the top four were Bill Smith and John Irons with a limit weighing 17.31 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Ford with a 19-inch long catch weighing 4.05 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the Stephen Gruver Late Summer Shootout on Sunday, Aug. 28 on Cross Lake from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
