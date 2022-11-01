SUNY Oneonta athletic trainer named president of state association
The New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association (NYSATA) announced that Lauren Stephenson, athletic trainer at SUNY Oneonta, is the organization’s new president.
“I am excited to step into the role as president of the New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association and work towards elevating the profession both internally and externally,” Stephenson said in a Monday media release. “I’m looking forward to using my past experience to create a solid organizational structure, strengthen engagement among members, and increase public awareness.”
Stephenson joined the organization in 2011 and has been involved in various public relations projects, lobby days, and letter writing campaigns on behalf of the governmental affairs committee.
Stephenson’s term as president will run for two years and she will step down in June 2023.
Helios Care to host 10th Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving
Helios Care is hosting its 10th Annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24.
The 5K run/2.5K walk will begin and end at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club at 70 River St. in Oneonta.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the race beginning at 9 a.m. The early registration fee is $25, $15 for children 10 and under, and $35 for day-of registration. In-person registration will also be available on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Boys and Girls Club from 5-7 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the patients and families cared for by Helios Care.
Register online at hospice5K.com. For more information, call (607) 432-6773.
