Bainbridge-Guilford uses big fifth inning to top Whitney Point 20-7
The Bainbridge-Guilford baseball team rolled to a 20-7 victory over Whitney Point on Friday.
The Bobcats went up 4-0 in the first inning and led 11-7 before pulling away with a nine-run fifth inning.
Connor Davy and Jack Winn each recorded three base hits for B-G with Davy driving in four runs. Damon Seymour also contributed three RBIs.
Ethan Beames and Owen Drown combined for nine strikeouts on the mound across five innings.
Bainbridge-Guilford also took advantage of nine Whitney Point errors.
The Bobcats will be back in action on Monday when they host Delhi.
Bainbridge-Guilford 20, Whitney Point 7
B-G … 414 290 0 — 20 15 2
WP … 023 200 0 — 7 5 9
B-G: Ethan Beames (W), Owen Drown (5)
WP: Hunter Heesh (L)
SUNY Oneonta softball earns split of road doubleheader against Geneseo
The SUNY Oneonta softball team battled SUNY Geneseo to a split on Friday on the road in a key SUNYAC doubleheader. The Red Dragons dropped the first game 10-8 and won the second 4-2.
After Oneonta took an 8-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning in game one, Geneseo scored eight unanswered runs to seal the victory.
Megan Palmatier had a huge day at the plate for Oneonta, going 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Aysia Oliver added two RBIs of her own.
In game two, the Red Dragons scored all four of their runs in the third inning on the strength of a pair of two-run home runs by Marissa Nagel and Julia Serena.
Marissa Dionisio was the winning pitcher after allowing just one earned run in four and a third innings of work.
The Red Dragons now sit at 17-8 overall and 8-2 in the conference. The Red Dragons’ next scheduled doubleheader is on Tuesday at home versus Hamilton College.
MEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta men's lacrosse team was defeated on Friday by its rival Red Dragons from SUNY Cortland 22-5.
Dean Cannon led Oneonta with three goals while Kieran Rowley netted two of his own.
The loss for Oneonta drops them to 2-9 overall and 1-3 in the SUNYAC. Next up for Oneonta is a date with Oswego next Saturday at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.