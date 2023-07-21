Oneonta Little League: Morris remains undefeated; Church Street, Schenevus notch wins
Morris defeated Milford A 4-3 in a see-saw contest dominated by the starting pitchers in Summer League action Thursday.
Landen Atcher struck out eight and notched the victory while losing pitcher Bryce Harvey set down 10 Morris batters on strikes.
Holden Boss drove in the winning run with a sacrifice line out and Braedin McEnroe closed out the game on the mound for Morris.
In other action Thursday, Church Street Laundromat edged Chestnut Park 6-5 in five innings.
Chestnut Park took a 5-0 lead behind strong pitching by Brody Shultis, but Church Street rebounded with six unanswered runs to complete the comeback before the game was called due to darkness.
Gabe Chauveron opened for Church Street and gave up no hits in 2-1/3 innings, while Chase Hingos relieved and got the win.
Rounding out Thursday’s games, Schenevus/TriTown defeated Milford B 10-2. Gavin Osborne got the win for Schenevus/TriTown, with Gabe Poliseno finishing in relief.
Earlier in the week, Morris defeated Milford B 8-4 and Milford A downed Schenevus/TriTown 8-2.
Current Standings: Morris 3-0, Milford A 2-1, Schenevus/TriTown 2-1, Church St Laundromat 1-1, Milford B 1-2, Kaatirondack 0-2, Chestnut Park 0-2.
