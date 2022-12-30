SUNY Oneonta to host youth baseball clinics
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team will be hosting three youth baseball clinics on Feb. 5, 12, and 19, 2023 at the Alumni Field House.
The clinic will be for boys and girls ages 12 and under and will focus on fundamental instruction and include some small game play. Players will be grouped by age to ensure everyone’s safety. Players will be instructed by current SUNY Oneonta baseball players and coaches.
Each clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with check-in taking place from 9:30-10 a.m. The cost is $30 per camper per day or $80 for all three days. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to: SUNY Oneonta Baseball, 108 Ravine Parkway, C/o Ben Grimm, 102 Chase PE, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on each day. Cash or check only.
Registration can be completed the day of each clinic or by visiting https://apply.oneonta.edu/register/Youthbaseballclinics.
Players must bring sneakers appropriate for a gym floor and personal equipment. Players are also recommended to bring their own personal water bottle.
Cooperstown accepting nominations for Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Nominations are open for the Cooperstown Central School’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Cooperstown Central School and the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club will hold an induction weekend for the Class of 2023 on Homecoming Weekend in late September or October of 2023. A minimum of five athletes and two teams will be inducted.
Anyone may nominate a Cooperstown athlete for consideration. To be considered, an athlete must be a CCS graduate from 2013 and earlier. Teams must be from spring 2013 or earlier.
Coaches, administrators, and boosters may also be considered and must be retired from CCS for at least two years to be considered.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 24, 2023.
A Hall of Fame committee will consider all nominations and announce the Class of 2023 in the spring. The committee includes school and booster club officials, as well as current and retired CCS coaches, boosters, and administrators.
More details about the homecoming weekend events will be announced at a later date.
Nomination forms are available at cooperstowncs.org/athletics. Email Athletic Director Josh Wagner at JWagner@cooperstowncs.org for more information or to submit a nomination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.