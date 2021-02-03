Schohanna to host umpires meeting
The Schohanna Board of Baseball and Softball Umpires will host its first meeting for the upcoming high school and summer seasons via Zoom, on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.
The meeting will serve as a business and general interesting meeting; all current and prospective members are encouraged to attend.
For further information contact Steven Andrews via phone at 607-287-3537 or visit www.scohannaumpires.org
USSF soccer to offer refereeing course
The United States Soccer Federation Soccer Referee Association in Oneonta will be offering an entry level refereeing course.
The USSF refereeing course will be offered online via Zoom. The last available start date for the course is Feb. 9th.
Eligible participants must be at least 14-years-old at the time of taking the course.
For further information contact Dan Johnston via email or phone at, djohnson2004@yahoo.com or 607-432-2435.
