Wood aces 10th hole at Oneonta CC
Oneonta native Daniel Wood recorded a hole-in-one on his first swing of the day at Oneonta Country Club on Sunday.
Wood aced the par-3 10th hole with a 52-degree wedge that landed within 10 feet and spun back directly into the cup. Wood would go on to shoot a personal-best one-over-par round of 37.
The shot was witnessed by Matt Marcewicz.
Soccer refereeing classes available online
US Soccer is now offering online classes to become a certified referee for travel soccer games. For more information and how to register email Geoff Davis at geoff.davis@oneonta.edu.
