DeMarcos win bass tournament at Onondaga Lake
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the K&K Kustomz Summer Slam bass tournament this past Sunday on Onondaga Lake.
Taking top honors was the team of Bo and Tom DeMarco who caught a five-fish limit of 21.53 pounds.
Lou Falvo and Dave Hubbard came in second place with a total weighing 21.24 pounds.
Third place went to the team of Dylan Harter and Alex Quayle whose five-fish total measured 21.10 pounds. Rounding out the top four was Kyle Patrick who caught five fishes weighing 20.09 pounds.
The lunker of the day was caught by Frank Microni, who snagged a largemouth bass weighing 5.50 pounds and measuring 20 inches in length.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Patrick McNeil whose catch measured 3.57 pounds and 18.5 inches.
The next SBA event will be the Midsummer Brawl on Cayuga Lake Sunday, Aug. 6 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pictures and full results are available at susque hannabass.com.
Oneonta’s Sitts qualifies for Rochester Invitational
Evan Sitts of Oneonta qualified for the 82nd Monroe Invitational golf tournament Monday.
Sitts carded a round of 69 to finish tied for fifth and secure one of the qualifying spots for the Monroe Invitational, which will take place at the Monroe Golf Club in Rochester July 26-29.
The Monroe Invitational is a 72-hole stroke play tournament featuring a championship layout. There will be a cut of the top 45 players and ties after the third round Friday.
