SUNY Oneonta’s Battistoni, Zingaro named Academic All-Americans
Tristan Battistoni and Ian Zingaro of the SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team were named NCAA Division III Academic All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches. Battistoni was named to the Second Team and Zingaro received a Third Team selection.
Battistoni was named to the All-SUNYAC Second Team as well as the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team. A business economics major with a 3.85 GPA, he scored a goal in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against New England College.
Zingaro was a team captain and was also named to the All-SUNYAC Second Team. An adolescent education/social studies major with a 3.54 GPA, he scored the game-winning goal against New England College in the NCAA Tournament.
The pair helped lead the Red Dragons to the SUNYAC Championship and an appearance in the Division III Sweet Sixteen.
Cooperstown accepting nominations for Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Nominations are open for the Cooperstown Central School’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Cooperstown Central School and the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club will hold an induction weekend for the Class of 2023 on Homecoming Weekend in late September or October of 2023. A minimum of five athletes and two teams will be inducted.
Anyone may nominate a Cooperstown athlete for consideration. To be considered, an athlete must be a CCS graduate from 2013 and earlier. Teams must be from spring 2013 or earlier.
Coaches, administrators, and boosters may also be considered and must be retired from CCS for at least two years to be considered.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 24, 2023.
A Hall of Fame committee will consider all nominations and announce the Class of 2023 in the spring. The committee includes school and booster club officials, as well as current and retired CCS coaches, boosters, and administrators.
More details about the homecoming weekend events will be announced at a later date.
Nomination forms are available at cooperstowncs.org/athletics. Email Athletic Director Josh Wagner at JWagner@cooperstowncs.org for more information or to submit a nomination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.