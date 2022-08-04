Shirley Strub aces 18th hole at Ouleout Creek
Shirley Strub Otego had a hole-in-on on the 18th hole at Ouleout Creek Golf Course on Thursday.
Strub used a driver from 120 yards to record the ace. The shot was witnessed by Kelly Cramatte of Otego.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 9:58 pm
