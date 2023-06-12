Oneonta places three on STAC softball all-star team
Three Oneonta softball players were named to the 2023 Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) All-East Division team.
Senior Madie Dening was named as a pitcher, junior Izzy Giacomelli was named as a second baseman and senior Abbie Platt made the team as a shortstop.
Oneonta finished the 2023 season with an overall record of 9-12.
Jones records hole-in-one at Ouleout Creek
Shannon Jones of Maryland, N.Y., recorded a hole-in-one at Ouleout Creek Golf Course Saturday during a tournament for the Milford Fire Department.
Jones, a member of the Schenevus Fire Department, aced the 16th hole using a driver. Witnesses were TJ Snyder, Cory Rosebloom and Logan Haner.
Salvation Army hosting Fishing Derby on Cayuga Lake
The Salvation Army will be hosting its 10th annual Fishing Derby on Cayuga Lake Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.
The derby supports youth programs in the community. Participants from central New York and northern Pennsylvania will compete for prizes. The entry fee is $25 and there is an 80/20 split.
Weigh-ins will take place at Bear’s Bait Shop at Myers Park in Lansing until 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Anglers will compete in two divisions: lake trout and rainbow, brown and salmon, with the top three finishers in each division earning cash prizes.
For more information, visit www.SAIFD.org or contact Ron Seacord at (607) 592-2721.
Soccer official classes to be held at SUNY Oneonta for fall season
The Delaware-Otsego Soccer Board will be holding new official classes this summer for the 2023 fall high school season.
Classes will begin Tuesday, July 11 beginning at 6 p.m., in Morris Hall at SUNY Oneonta and will run until Tuesday, Aug. 1.
To learn more, contact Rules Interpreter Rick Shaw at healthandsafety69@yahoo.com or (607) 437-5364.
6th Ward Athletic Club to host All-County softball school
The 6th Ward Athletic Club All-County softball school will be held in June at Oneonta High School.
The school will run from Tuesday, June 27 to Thursday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OHS softball field. Players ages 9-17 are eligible to attend.
For application information contact John Speranzi at (607) 433-2126, (607) 434-8058 or johnsperanzi@outlook.com.
