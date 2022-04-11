General Clinton Canoe Regatta Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2020
After a two-year wait due to COVID, the General Clinton Canoe Regatta Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2020 at General Clinton Park in Bainbridge on Saturday, May 28.
The ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. under the Main Entertainment at General Clinton Park.
Each induction class is divided into four paddlers and two contributors. This year’s class includes three local gentlemen:
- John Young (Richmondville): Only local paddler elected this year, having grown up in Otego. Joined 2100-mile club in 2019 with his 30th finish. Started with shorter events in the 1970s, then entered his first Regatta with dad Chuck in 1982. Won six C-1 amateur races before teaming with Jeff Pedersen in C-2 (50 and older) for wins in 2017 and 2019. Also helps clear winter debris and logs along an early portion of the race course each spring.
- John Harmon (Bainbridge): Completes his record-setting 11th and final year as General Chairman in 2022. Helped usher in high-tech era for many aspects of the weekend, including entries, results, website upgrades, and archival record-keeping. Recruited volunteers to assist with specific duties and encouraged innovative ways to get things done. Always on-task and always on-site throughout the four days.
- Hed Hromada (Bainbridge, deceased): First three-time General Chairman in Regatta history, heading the volunteers in 1995-96 and 1998. Oversaw new starting point in Cooperstown and the advent of computers to better monitor entries and results. Closed down his shoe store in town a week before Memorial Day to be available 100 percent for last-minute details.
The other inductees, all paddlers, are Mike Fremont (Cincinnati, OH), Andy Triebold (Grayling, MI), and Bob Vincent (Dorchester, ON, Canada).
Oneonta grad Packard tosses five-inning perfect game for Herkimer
Oneonta High graduate Ryan Packard threw five perfect innings for Herkimer on Sunday in the Generals’ 10-0 victory over Jefferson Community College.
Packard struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced in the game in game one of a doubleheader that saw teammate Greg Farone throw a one-hitter.
Packard has gotten off to a blistering start in his freshman season, posting a 5-0 record with a 0.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in just 20 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.