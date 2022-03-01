Registration now open for 2022 Oneonta Little League season
Registration is now open for the Oneonta Little League spring 2022 season on the league’s website at www.oneontalittleleague.org.
All kids ages 4-12 who live or attend school within Oneonta Little League’s territory are welcome. Players who are League Age 10, 11 or 12 must register no later than Tuesday, March 15 to participate in the 2022 spring season, as do players League Age 9 who wish to try out for the Major division.
The registration fee for the Major, Minor, and Bantam divisions is $50 plus a processing fee. The registration for the Tee Ball division is $25 plus a processing fee. Oneonta Little League intends to make its programs available to all eligible children and financial aid is available.
The Spring 2022 Division Levels are as follows:
T-Ball: ages 4 to 5. An entry level division for players League Age 4-5, in Kindergarten, or younger. Players must be 4 years old before Aug. 31, 2022, in order to register for T-Ball
Bantam: ages 6 to 7. An instructional division for players League Age 6-7.
Minor: ages 8-11 (Machine/Player Pitch). An advanced instructional division of players League Age 8-11. 12-year-olds may play in this division with the approval of parents/guardians, the League Board of Directors, and Little League International.
Majors: ages 10-12 (Player Pitch). A competitive division for players who are League Age 10-12. Players who are League Age 9 may attend tryouts and may be eligible to play in this division based on enrollment, player safety, and play ability. Players who are League Age 10-12 and who have not previously played in this division must attend tryouts.
The league’s territory includes all of the Oneonta City School District and portions of Davenport, Franklin, East Meredith, and Treadwell. All children ages 4-12 who attend school in Oneonta City Schools or Franklin Central School are eligible to play in Oneonta Little League, regardless of home address.
To be sure that a residence is within OLL territory, please enter your physical address in the League Finder tool at www.littleleague.org/play-little-league/league-finder.
League Age for 2022 is a player’s age on Aug. 31, 2022. To check a player’s League Age, please see the 2022 League Age Chart at www.littleleague.org/downloads/2022-baseball-age-chart.
Tryouts for the Major division will occur after March 15. Major and Minor division play will begin in late April. Bantam and T-Ball play will begin in early May.
Please visit the Oneonta Little League webpage at oneontalittleleague.org for more detailed information. Email oneontalittleleague@gmail.com with any questions.
SUNY Oneonta’s Dobrovosky earns All-SUNYAC Second Team honors
The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced its women’s basketball All-Conference Team on Tuesday. Earning second team honors for SUNY Oneonta was junior Olivia Dobrovosky.
Dobrovosky is a two-year starter for the Red Dragons leading the team in rebounding this season from the guard position. She recorded a career high 14 boards on Jan. 29 against rival Cortland. For the season, she averaged 7.2 rebounds per game.
Dobrovosky led the team in both assists (76) and steals (50) while averaging 10.2 points per game, good for second on the team. She also shot better than 72 percent from the free throw for the season.
Dobrovosky's performance during the two games that Oneonta played in the SUNYAC tournament earned her a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
