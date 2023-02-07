Oneonta YMCA swim team wins 27 titles, sets 8 records at District meet
The Oneonta Family YMCA Orcas swim team notched 27 district titles, 45 personal bests, and set eight new records at the 2023 CNY YMCA District Swimming Championships last weekend at the Cortland YMCA.
The 10 and under swimmers opened things with four straight titles: Annika Koehn in the girls 8U 100 freestyle, Nolan Patry in the boys 8U 100 free, Jaeliana Chase in the girls 9-10 200 free, and Alden Koehn in the boys 9-10 200 free.
Patry also won the 25 and 50 free, while Annika Koehn won the 50 free and Alden Koehn took first in the 100 and 50 free. Jenna Czarnecki added a victory in the girls 8U 25 backstroke.
On Sunday, the 11 and older swimmers came out strong with a Oneonta YMCA record in the girls 15 and older medley relay swam by Peyton Gregory, Emily Kane, Shayla Truesdell, and Kaylen Turley.
Kinnley Wightman led the 11-12 girls with wins in the 200 IM, 50 butterfly, and 50 breaststroke. Wightman also set a new Oneonta record in the 200 IM while Adella Koehn won the 200 free.
Kane won two events in the 13-14 girls while breaking Oneonta records in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Gregory won the girls 13-14 100 free, and Turley won the girls 15 and older 200 and 500 freestyle swims.
Eli House won the boys 15 and older 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breaststroke, while Cyrus Wightman won the boys 13-14 200 IM and 100 butterfly.
Additional Orca records were set by Kane in the 200 breaststroke, Kylin Reardon in the 200 backstroke, Gregory in the 50 free, Turley in the 200 backstroke, and House in the 200 backstroke.
The Orcas swim team will travel to Buffalo for the 2023 New York State YMCA Swimming Championships on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 at Erie Community College.
