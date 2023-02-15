Charlotte Valley girls, Margaretville boys win Delaware League JV titles
The Delaware League held its Junior Varsity Basketball Championships on Tuesday in Margaretville.
Charlotte Valley won the girls title by defeating Stamford/Jefferson 36-23. Brinlee Wright led the Wildcats with 11 points while Josie Butler scored eight and Laila Wheeler added six. Natalie Nebesnik led the scoring for S/J with eight points while Emily Eklund scored six.
In the boys final, Margaretville edged South Kortright 49-45. Ryan Sanford netted 21 points to lead the Blue Devils while Robert Sass and Anthony Bandham scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
South Kortright’s Lance McClure finished with 21 points and Parker Popp added 10.
Eight SUNY Oneonta field hockey players named to National Academic Squad
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team had eight players named to the 2022 NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad.
Madeline Acevedo, Erin Clark, Chelsea Dodenhoff, Morgan Fleming, Sophia Little, Carly O’Connor, Jennifer Tumino, and Carly Waszczak join more than 1,700 student-athletes from 157 Division III institutions named to the squad.
The NFHCA National Academic Squad program honors undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.
Seniors Fleming, Little, and Tumino earned the honor in each year of their undergraduate careers.
Otesaga Resort introduces new indoor golf simulator
The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown will be introducing a state-of-the-art TrackMan indoor golf simulator at the Leatherstocking Golf Course Clubhouse. The simulator will be available to players through Friday, March 31.
Golfers can choose from more than 200 courses to play virtually, including Leatherstocking and Pebble Beach. The simulator offers the same fairways and hazards of the par-72 course along with raised “blind” greens for a challenging virtual course.
Those interested can pick their virtual tee time online, 14 days in advance, and can choose times between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. There is a 48-hour cancellation policy and booking prices start at $40 per person.
Golf instruction and swing analysis are also available and can be booked for $110 per hour based on availability.
For more information, visit www.otesaga.com.
