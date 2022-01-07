SUNY Oneonta announces updated spectator policy for winter sports season
SUNY Oneonta announced an updated spectator policy for the school’s indoor events through the remainder of the winter sports season.
Effective with the opening of the spring semester, the following policy will be in effect with regards to spectators at all indoor home events on campus: Masks must be worn at all times. SUNY Oneonta students, faculty, and staff will be admitted with a college ID.
Non-SUNY Oneonta campus community members must either: show proof of vaccination; show proof of having received a booster; or show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of completion.
