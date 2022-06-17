Susquehanna Bass Association to kick off 35th season
The Susquehanna Bass Association will kick off its 35th season on Sunday, June 19 on Canadarago Lake with the In Memory of Joe Kosina Tournament from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The change in fishing regulations set by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) meant that the bass fishing season opened in New York on June 15. This will be the new opening date instead of June 3.
The second event of the season will be held on June 26 as the club will fish at Otsego Lake hosted by the law office of Gozigian, Washburn, and Clinton.
Sunday’s event will mark the start of a ten-tournament schedule running through October 9 and will be followed up by the Art-Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic on October 22-23.
You must be a member to fish these events. Memberships can be acquired at susquehannabass.com. Once acquired, they can be sent to President Vic VanSteenburg, who can be reached at (607) 432-5262.
Richfield Springs Community Center to host annual bass tournament
The Richfield Springs Community Center’s annual bass tournament is being held on Saturday, July 16 rain or shine at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on 135 Dennison Road.
Registration will take place from 5 to 7 a.m., with fishing taking place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh-in is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free lunch.
The fee is $20 per person, $10 per person age 12 and under. For tournament information, contact tournament coordinator Bill Kosina at (315) 749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org
Cash prizes will total $1,000 plus 25 percent of registration fees and will go to the top three boats (total bag weight) and heaviest lunker. There is a three-bass limit per boat.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, beer basket raffle, and door prizes.
The event is being held in cooperation with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation-Central Region and paid for in part by a grant from the Otsego County Government.
For information regarding the Richfield Springs Community Center call (315) 858-3200 or visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org.
SUNY Oneonta to host end of summer baseball clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its end of summer baseball recruiting clinic on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high school freshman-seniors who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include both skill work and game play.
Check-in will take place from 8-9 a.m., with the clinic running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Baseball
108 Ravine Parkway
C/o Ben Grimm
102 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on the day of the clinic.
No metal spikes are allowed. Players are asked to wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
