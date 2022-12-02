Delaware League Academic All-Stars Fall 2022
Boys Soccer
Shane Edwards — Andes
Fred Cargill — Charlotte Valley
David Gatchalian — Downsville
Dakota Oliver — Gilboa
Grady Glennon — Hunter-Tannersville
Mitchell Dorosky — Jefferson
Hunter Balcom — Margaretville
Logan Vamosy — Roxbury
Trent Cole — South Kortright
Connor Goodchild — Stamford
Leon Honge — Windham
Girls Soccer
Christina Chakar — Andes
Abby Vroman — Charlotte Valley
MaKara MacGibbon — Downsville
Bailey Hughes — Gilboa
Emma Constable — Hunter-Tannersville
Bailey Mead — Jefferson
Ashley Camano — Margaretville
Kelly Kalleberg — Roxbury
Emma Dibble — South Kortright
Meliyah Kiel — Stamford
Amanda Nilsen — Windham
Golf
Abby Vroman — Charlotte Valley
Gavin Bohringer — Gilboa
Grady Glennon — Hunter-Tannersville
Quinn Cole — Jefferson
Connor Hill — Margaretville
Jordan Johnston — Roxbury
Tea Mattice — Roxbury
Lee Marigliano — South Kortright
Jack Glenn — Stamford
Jack Lonecke — Windham
Cross Country
Ava Byrne — Hunter-Tannersville
Cooperstown accepting nominations for Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Nominations are open for the Cooperstown Central School’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Cooperstown Central School and the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club will hold an induction weekend for the Class of 2023 on Homecoming Weekend in late September or October of 2023. A minimum of five athletes and two teams will be inducted.
Anyone may nominate a Cooperstown athlete for consideration. To be considered, an athlete must be a CCS graduate from 2013 and earlier. Teams must be from spring 2013 or earlier.
Coaches, administrators, and boosters may also be considered and must be retired from CCS for at least two years to be considered.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 24, 2023.
A Hall of Fame committee will consider all nominations and announce the Class of 2023 in the spring. The committee includes school and booster club officials, as well as current and retired CCS coaches, boosters, and administrators.
More details about the homecoming weekend events will be announced at a later date.
Nomination forms are available at cooperstowncs.org/athletics. Email Athletic Director Josh Wagner at JWagner@cooperstowncs.org for more information or to submit a nomination.
