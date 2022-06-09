South Kortright hands out 2021-22 athletic awards
South Kortright hosted its annual athletic banquet on Saturday to honor its top student-athletes of 2021-22.
Lacey Eckert received the Betty “B” Award for Outstanding Senior Female Athlete, while Logan Firment earned the Robert “Duba” McIntosh Award for Outstanding Senior Male Athlete.
Among the other award winners:
Leroy Cornell Memorial Baseball Award: Logan Firment, Brian Patrick Dengler; Joseph Zepka Memorial Soccer Award: Jadyn Sturniolo; Babe Ruth Sportsmanship Award: Ailee McCracken, Ben Andersen; Coach’s Award: Chloe Davis, Damien Gloster; Don Perry Memorial Basketball Award: Connor Quarino, Lacey Eckert, Emily Andersen; Miley Ackerman Memorial Soccer Award: Paton Pietrantoni, Eoin Byrne; Reggie Brunson Scholar Athlete Award: Caila Thomas, Brian Patrick Dengler; Joe Beck Academic/Athletic Award: Lacey Eckert, Logan Firment.
