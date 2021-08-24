SUNY Oneonta to host Fall Baseball Recruiting Clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its Fall Baseball Recruiting Clinic on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high schoolers who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include skill work offensively, defensively, and on the pitching mound.
The clinic will have a limit of 40 campers and will not allow walk up registration due to campus COVID-19 protocols. All registrations must be done ahead of time.
Proof of vaccination is required. You can attach a copy of your vaccination card at the bottom of the registration page.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with check-in taking place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The cost is $50 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to the following address: SUNY Oneonta Baseball, C/o Ben Grimm, 102 Chase PE, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Payments may also be made during the check-in process.
Metal spikes are not allowed; campers must wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
All questions and inquiries can be directed to ben.grimm@oneonta.edu.
SUNY Oneonta to hold Women’s Lacrosse Prospect Day
The SUNY Oneonta Women’s Lacrosse Prospect Day will take place on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Red Dragon Field and Alumni House.
Prospect Day is intended for high school girls in 10th grade or above to showcase their skills and learn more about the college game. This clinic is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and get exposure to college-level coaching.
The Prospect Day will focus on individual technical skills instruction with an opportunity to show your skills in live games. It will include a college tour and Q&A sessions with players and coaches.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with check-in taking place at 9:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is required; walk-ins will not be accepted. The camp size will be limited to 40 players so that individualized attention from the coaching staff is a priority.
The cost is $75 per player. Those interested can submit an online registration form and mail a check to the following address: Attn: Head Coach Brandi Lusk, SUNY Oneonta, Chase PE Building 202, Oneonta, NY 13820. Checks should be made payable to “SUNY Oneonta Women’s Lacrosse”. No refunds will be given without medical documentation stating that the camper is unable to participate in the clinic. Payments can be made in advance or on the day of the camp.
Proof of vaccination is required. You can attach a copy of your vaccination card at the bottom of the registration page.
For more information contact Brandi Lusk at (607) 436-2902 or Brandi.lusk@oneonta.edu.
