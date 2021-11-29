Dobrovosky leads SUNY Oneonta women past Mount St. Mary
The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team won its second straight game on Saturday with a 60-49 victory over visiting Mount St. Mary.
Olivia Dobrovosky notched a double-double to lead the Red Dragons, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds as well as four assists in the victory.
Jenna Harclerode nearly had a double-double of her own with nine points and a team-best 13 rebounds. Molly Stephens and Amanda Zuntag both scored eight points, while Nadia Brown finished with seven.
Oneonta’s defense held Mount St. Mary to just 26 percent (18-of-69) shooting from the field.
The Red Dragons (2-4) open their SUNYAC schedule on Tuesday at New Paltz.
Hartwick men lose heartbreaker to Mount St. Mary; fall in exhibition vs. Binghamton
A last-second layup prevented the Hartwick men’s basketball team from recording its first win of the season on Monday as the Hawks fell to Mount St. Mary 73-72.
Jayden Figueroa scored with four seconds left on the clock to deny the Hawks the ‘W’. He finished with a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds.
Leading the way for Hartwick was Cooper Francis with 21 points. Also finishing in double figures were Liam Drennan (14), Anthony Girard (14), and Andrew Rocci (10).
On Sunday, the Hawks lost an exhibition game to Division I Binghamton 110-41.
Anthony Girard led the Hawks with a team-best 15 points while Nick Eiler finished with six.
Six different Bearcats finished in double figures for scoring, with Dan Petcash leading the way with 21.
Cooperstown grad Tyler Bertram finished with 11 points in just 18 minutes of action.
Hartwick (0-6) will visit Hamilton on Thursday.
US Soccer offers online classes for prospective referees
US Soccer is now offering online classes to become a certified referee for travel soccer games. For more information and how to register, email geoff.davis@oneonta.edu
