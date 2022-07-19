Harris, Titch win Delaware County Amateur golf titles
Justin Harris and Tamara Titch won their respective championship flights in the Delaware County Amateur Golf Championships at the College Golf Course in Delhi.
Harris won his second men’s title in a row on July 10, finishing with a three-day score of 224 that gave him a comfortable six-shot victory. Kurt Swenson came in second (230) while Brad Anderson rounded out the top three (231).
The other men’s flight winners were: Bruce Shelton (A), Cody Johnson (B), Jeremy Myers (C), Brandon Macumber (D), JP Jones (E), Chan Squires (Gold), Kurt Swenson (Blue 55+), and Frank Fiumera (White 55+).
In the women’s event held on July 16, Titch edged Sharon Miles in a one-hole playoff after both players carded an 86. Kara Dumas came in third in the championship flight with an 89.
The other flight winners in the women’s field were: Elaine O’Mara-Hulbert (A), Bea Morra-Hull (B), Tia Robinson (C), Penny MacIntyre (Silver), and Barbara Funck (Net Silver).
Spots available in local golf tournaments in Afton, Bainbridge
Afton Golf Course will be hosting the Bainbridge Rotary Golf Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Registration will take place at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 9 a.m. There will be cash prizes for the first, second, and third-place teams, closest to the pin, longest drive, 50/50, skins, and free membership at Afton Golf Course for a hole-in-one. Donations for prizes are being sought as are hole sponsors.
For more information, contact Dave DeClue at (607) 743-2523 or davedeclue@stny.rr.com.
Additionally, Sundown Golf and Country Club will host the Annual Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21.
The shotgun start begins at noon. There will be prizes for the first and second-place teams, closest to the pin, longest drive, 50/50, and skins. Donations for prizes and hole sponsors are being sought.
For more information, contact Terri DeRoche at (607) 434-2400 or John Payne at (607) 316-6854.
