Oneonta YMCA swim team competes in Watertown dual meet
The Oneonta YMCA Orcas swim team was in Watertown on Saturday for a dual meet against the Watertown YMCA Cyclones.
Oneonta’s Nolan Patry led the 8 and under boys with victories in the 25 butterfly, 50 freestyle, and 25 backstroke. In the 9-10 girls, Jaeliana Chase won the 100 individual medley, and 50 freestyle. Adella Koehn (50 free, 100 free) and Kinnley Wightman (200 IM, 50 butterfly) each won twice in the 11-12 girls.
Emily Kane notched three wins in the 13-14 girls, taking first in the 200 free, 100 free, and 100 breaststroke. Kylin Reardon, meanwhile, won the 100 free and 100 backstroke in the 13-14 boys. In the 15 and over boys, Eli House won the 100 free, 50 free, and 100 breaststroke.
The Orcas will be in Fulton on Saturday for the Turkey Turn Invitational.
