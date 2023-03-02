SUNY Oneonta’s Dobrovosky earns Defensive Player of the Year honors
SUNY Oneonta senior Olivia Dobrovosky was named the SUNYAC women’s basketball Defensive Player of the Year while also earning All-Conference First Team honors.
Starting all 27 games, Dobrovosky led the Red Dragons in points (11.4), steals (1.8), and minutes (28.4) per game and was second in rebounds (6.7) and assists (2.2). She was in the top 10 in the SUNYAC in all five categories, including third in steals and minutes and fifth in points.
Dobrovosky led an Oneonta defense that was 13th in NCAA Division III in opponent field goal percentage (32.0) and 20th in points allowed per game (50.1).
The Red Dragons finished the season with an overall record of 19-8 and an appearance in the SUNYAC Semifinals.
Referees sought for local youth soccer games
The Oneonta Soccer Referee Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the area. The minimum age to become certified is 14 years old.
Classes are starting and consist of an online learning process followed by a local field training session. For more information about certification opportunities in the area, contact Geoff Davis at geoff.davis@oneonta.edu.
