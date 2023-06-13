Oneonta Green Wave downs Otego 4-3 in legion action
The Oneonta Green Wave defeated the Otego Retrievers 4-3 Tuesday in an American Legion baseball game.
Oneonta used a four-run fifth inning to pull away after falling behind 2-0.
Brady Carr went 2-for-3 at the plate including the game-tying two-run double in the fifth. Carr also picked up the save out of the bullpen.
Aidan Gelbsman struck out five batters in four innings while Seamus Catella earned the win in relief. Asa Dugan finished with two hits in the victory.
For Otego, Xander Johnson had two hits including an RBI while racking up eight strikeouts in six and a third innings on the mound.
Oneonta will visit Vestal Friday.
Oneonta 4, Otego 3
Ote … 000 111 0 — 3 5 2
One … 000 040 X — 4 8 1
Ote: Xander Johnson (L), JJ Benjamin (7) and Garrett Backus
One: Aidan Gelbsman, Seamus Catella (5, W), Brady Carr (6) and Jameson Brown
2B: Brady Carr (One), Xander Johnson (Ote), Bradyn Nichols (Ote)
Cooperstown Booster Club honors top athletes of 2022-23 season
The Cooperstown Sports Booster Club hosted the school’s 64th annual All Sports Award Ceremony Monday in the N.J. Sterling Auditorium to honor the top Cooperstown student-athletes for the 2022-23 academic year.
Ethan Kukenberger and Dani Seamon won the Lester G. “Red” Bursey Outstanding Senior Athlete Award. Miles Nelen and Claire Jensen were the recipients of the first Students’ Choice Athlete of the Year Awards.
Jensen also received the Ann I. Pink Memorial Sportsmanship Award as the school’s top female athlete. Lincoln DiLorenzo, meanwhile, won the John Terry McGovern Sportsmanship Trophy as top male athlete.
Jen Victory received the Ken Kiser Award for Good Sportsmanship as a community member who supports the school and serves as a role model for the student-athletes.
Earning the Robert D. Snyder Award for Community Service were Braeden Victory and Ollie Wasson. The pair were also Section III Scholar Athletes for the Hawkeyes.
Henry Loeffler and Izzy Martz were named the Robert James Welsh Award recipients as student-athletes who overcame adversity.
Meghan Niles and Colby Diamond received the Director’s Awards for improving team chemistry and going above and beyond as role models.
The Cooperstown coaches also presented MVP awards for their respective teams: Ethan Kukenberger and Kalen Dempsey (baseball); Colby Diamond, Ethan Kukenberger, PJ Kiuber and Charlie Lambert (boys soccer); Dani Seamon and Katie Crippen (softball); Keegan Murphy and Kaden Card (bowling); Dani Seamon and Claire Jensen (girls soccer); Charlie Lambert (boys basketball); Dani Seamon (girls basketball); Max Jones (golf); Lincoln DiLorenzo (boys swimming and diving); Emily Kane of Milford (girls swimming and diving); Sophia Hotaling and Braeden Victory (volleyball); Gunter Weldon (tennis); Lincoln DiLorenzo (boys cross country); Margaret Raffo (girls cross country); Riley Green and Margaret Raffo (girls track and field); Lincoln DiLorenzo (boys track and field); Henry Loeffler and Bryson Whitaker (football); T.J. O’Connor of Milford (wrestling).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.