SUNY Oneonta baseball awarded 7th straight Academic Excellence Award
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team was recognized by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) as a recipient of the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award presented by Sports Attack.
The Red Dragons were one of more than 650 college and high school programs from across the country to receive the award.
For SUNY Oneonta, it is the seventh straight year in which it has been recognized for its classroom accomplishments. The Red Dragons were one of 158 NCAA Division III programs to receive the honor including being one of two squads from the SUNYAC.
To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria: must be a high school or college team; head coach must be a current ABCA member; team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 during the 2021-22 academic year.
On the field, the Red Dragons finished the past season with a 13-23 overall record.
