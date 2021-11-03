Treasures from 2021 World Series headed to Hall of Fame
The Atlanta Braves made history at the 2021 World Series. Now, artifacts from the fourth modern World Series championship in franchise history – and first since 1995 – are coming to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Following the Braves’ 7-0 win on Tuesday night, the team and players donated several artifacts that tell the story of their victory to the Hall of Fame, and those pieces will soon take a permanent place in Cooperstown.
Artifacts donated by the Braves following Game 6 in Houston include:
— Spikes worn by Braves Game 6 starter Max Fried, who pitched six shutout innings to earn the victory.
— Batting helmet worn by World Series MVP Jorge Soler.
— Bat used by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in Game 6 when he doubled and homered.
— Glove used by NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario.
— Cap worn by Braves Game 3 starter Ian Anderson, who did not allow a hit over five innings, and a ball he threw during that game.
— Spikes worn in Game 6 by Braves reliever Will Smith, who did not allow a run in 11 Postseason appearances.
— Cap worn in Game 6 by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson.
— Jersey worn in Games 1 and 2 by Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Additional artifacts from the 2021 Postseason donated by the Astros to the Hall of Fame include:
— Cap worn by Astros manager Dusty Baker during the regular season.
— Batting helmet worn by ALCS MVP Yordan Álvarez during the Postseason.
These and other pieces from the 2021 Postseason will be featured in the Autumn Glory exhibit, which will be on display through the 2022 Postseason. Timing on the opening of the 2021 Postseason version of Autumn Glory will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Game 1 stolen base by the Braves’ Ozzie Albies is also headed for Cooperstown, where it will go on display in the Braves’ locker within the Museum’s Your Team Today exhibit.
The Hall of Fame partnered with Taco Bell to commemorate the 10th year of the “Steal a Base Steal a Taco” promotion.
