Former SUNY Oneonta AD Ranieri to receive Damore Distinguished Service Award
The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced that former SUNY Oneonta athletics director Tracey Ranieri will be receiving the Patrick R. Damore Distinguished Service Award. Ranieri will also be honored with the Retiree Award.
The award is the highest award given by the conference and honors those who have made significant contributions to the conference and served the SUNYAC for at least 10 years.
Ranieri retired in the summer of 2021 after 30 years of service in college athletics as a coach and administrator. She served as SUNY Oneonta’s women’s soccer coach from 1991-2006, winning SUNYAC Coach of the Year honors five times, winning eight conference titles, and making eight straight NCAA tournament appearances including a Division III National Championship in 2003. She became athletics director in 2007, serving on a variety of committees over the years.
Ranieri will be recognized by the conference and the governing body along with the other 2022 award recipients at the SUNYAC Awards Banquet in Syracuse on Monday, June 13.
SUNY Oneonta to host end of summer baseball clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its end of summer baseball recruiting clinic on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high school freshman-seniors who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include both skill work and game play.
Check-in will take place from 8-9 a.m., with the clinic running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Baseball
108 Ravine Parkway
C/o Ben Grimm
102 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on the day of the clinic.
No metal spikes are allowed. Players are asked to wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
Pickleball Tournament to be held in Neahwa Park
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Oneonta Family YMCA, is hosting the 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, June 11 at 8 a.m., in Neahwa Park in Oneonta. The rain date is June 12.
The tournament was developed to introduce people to the game of pickleball and highlight Neahwa Park’s facilities that include eight courts.
The cost is $25 per team of two people. There are four divisions of competition: men, women, mixed, and open, as well as brackets for levels of play. Everyone is guaranteed three games, and swag bags are included. Players must be 18 or older.
Those interested can register a team at otsegocc.com and click on the upcoming event ‘Pickleball’. For any questions, contact Kathryn Dailey at Kathryn@otsegocc.com or (607) 432-4500 ext. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.