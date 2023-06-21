Haher makes hole-in-one at Ouleout Creek
Ed Haher of Oneonta recorded a hole-in-one at Ouleout Creek Golf Course Tuesday.
Haher aced the par 3 11th hole using a lob wedge. It is the sixth time Haher has made a hole-in-one and his second one of 2023.
The shot was witnessed by Rick Follett, Lary Covell and Robert Skidmore.
Salvation Army hosting Fishing Derby on Cayuga Lake
The Salvation Army will be hosting its 10th annual Fishing Derby on Cayuga Lake Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.
The derby supports youth programs in the community. Participants from central New York and northern Pennsylvania will compete for prizes. The entry fee is $25 and there is an 80/20 split.
Weigh-ins will take place at Bear’s Bait Shop at Myers Park in Lansing until 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Anglers will compete in two divisions: lake trout and rainbow, brown and salmon, with the top three finishers in each division earning cash prizes.
For more information, visit www.SAIFD.org or contact Ron Seacord at (607) 592-2721.
Soccer official classes to be held at SUNY Oneonta for fall season
The Delaware-Otsego Soccer Board will be holding new official classes this summer for the 2023 fall high school season.
Classes will begin Tuesday, July 11 beginning at 6 p.m., in Morris Hall at SUNY Oneonta and will run until Tuesday, Aug. 1.
To learn more, contact Rules Interpreter Rick Shaw at healthandsafety69@yahoo.com or (607) 437-5364.
