SUNY Cobleskill president appointed to NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics
SUNY Cobleskill President Dr. Marion Terenzio has been appointed as a member of the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics. One of four new members of the 18-member committee, Dr. Terenzio’s four-year term extends through August 2025.
The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics provides leadership and assistance to the association in its efforts to provide equitable opportunities, fair treatment, and respect for all women in all aspects of intercollegiate athletics. The committee seeks to expand and promote opportunities for female student-athletes, administrators, coaches, and officiating personnel. The committee is composed of representatives from NCAA member schools from each of the NCAA’s three divisions.
“Student-athletes at SUNY Cobleskill and across our country exemplify strong leadership and a determination to realize their potential in service of something greater than themselves – the team,” Dr. Terenzio said in a Thursday media release. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to join this team and it is my hope that we as a committee will face the challenges before us with the same spirit and tenacity that defines our collegiate athletes.”
Dr. Terenzio serves as co-chair of the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development as well as part of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Task Force on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She is a sitting member of the Bassett Healthcare Network and the Empire State Greenhouses boards of directors and is a recipient of the New York State ACE Women’s Network Catalyst Award for her work with women leaders.
Hartwick tops SUNY Oneonta in volleyball 3-1
Hartwick defeated its rival SUNY Oneonta 3-1 in a volleyball match on Wednesday, with the Hawks winning in four sets by the scores of 25-14, 25-27, 25-14, and 25-18.
The first set was close at the beginning, with Hartwick holding an 11-10 lead. But the Hawks would win 14 of the next 18 points to take the early lead.
The Red Dragons leveled the match in the second set by winning the final three points in succession. Hartwick would recover and win the final two sets with relative ease.
Hartwick’s Colette Maloney led all players in digs (26) and kills (13). Staecia Silofau also finished with double-digit kills (11). Elsewhere for the Hawks, Kailee Muscarello had 15 digs while Kayley Ericson had a match-high 31 assists.
Ashlee Mazzella paced Oneonta with 11 kills, Adriana Losier had nine kills, and Carsyn Rachuta and Annalisa Alicia both tallied 17 digs.
Hartwick will host a tri-match with Cazenovia and Alfred State on Sunday. Oneonta will have a road doubleheader on Saturday against Clarkson and St. Lawrence.
Schmidt records hole-in-one at Ouleout Creek
Skip Schmidt recorded a hole-in-one on the par 3 fifth hole at Ouleout Creek Golf Course on Thursday. Schmidt aced the hole with a nine iron. The shot was witnessed by Myron Vandermark, Dusty Fisher, and Don Goodrich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.